A properly restrained child is credited with helping to save a young child from injuries on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle accident near 836th Road and 555th Avenue on Friday at about 6:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a Pontiac Grand Am in the ditch on its top. All vehicle occupants were out of the vehicle before deputies arrived, according to the release.

That vehicle was struck by an eastbound white Dodge Ram pickup that ran a stop sign, causing it to roll over into the ditch, according to the release.

The Grand Am in the ditch was occupied by the driver and two passengers, including an 18-month-old child.

“The child was properly restrained in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle. It is believed that due to the child being properly restrained in a car seat, the child sustained no apparent injuries,” according to the release.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was issued a citation for running the stop sign. No other injuries were reported.

