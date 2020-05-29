The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors moved several projects forward at its regular meeting Thursday night.
The board approved $7,745 to go toward a possible study into solving toxic algae outbreaks at Willow Creek. The board heard a presentation at its meeting last month by FYRA Engineering, which proposed a plan to study the levels of phosphorus in the lake and determine whether it is causing the algae blooms and how to mitigate the problem.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the NRD, said the district is planning to begin the first phases of the study this summer, because there is a short window to analyze materials from the lake area. Charles Ikenberry, an engineer with FYRA, said the ideal time to send samples to a lab would be in the summer.
Whether the district commits to the rest of the project, which was projected to cost anywhere from about $80,000 to $100,000 according to the presentation by FYRA, would be determined at a later time, Sousek said.
The proposal was met with some resistance, with board member Bob Huntley of Norfolk questioning the financial investment. Sousek said the $7,745 expenditure was a “baby step” that would fit into the current-year budget and it wasn’t a commitment to go through with the entire project.
Board member Mark Hall of Norfolk also noted during the vote that he felt the NRD “has bigger fish to fry.”
The proposal ultimately passed with a 9-5 vote.
The board also approved an agreement with the City of West Point to assist in the city’s levee improvement project. The district will commit funds up to $1.75 million over the course of the project.
Curt Becker, projects manager for the NRD, said construction in West Point would probably begin in 2021 and the district would likely be asked to pay its share as the project moves along in the future.
The board also unanimously approved a partnership between the NRD and the Nebraska Forest Service to establish and improve existing windbreaks in the district. Windbreaks are trees and plants that protect areas for wind damage, including soil and livestock.
As part of the partnership, the NRD will match a $300,000 grant the forest service is applying for over the next five years.
The board also approved establishing a sinking fund of $200,000 for the Willow Creek area. Sousek said the area will need future work and a fund would help meet the needs of the area while helping spare taxpayers from financial burden in the future.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. via teleconference.
Members present: Chard Korth, Aaron Zimmerman, Scott Clausen, Mark Hall, Bob Huntley, Scott McHenry, Bob Noonan, Dave Kathol, Kurt Janke, Jerry Allemann, Matt Steffen, Dennis Schultz, Roger Gustafson, Joel Hansen and Gary Loftis.
Members absent: None.
Others present: Mike Sousek, general manager; Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager; Curt Becker, projects manager; other NRD staff and members of the public.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 10 minutes.
