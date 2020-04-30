Project Homeless Connect rescheduled for October

Project Homeless Connect — an event designed to help address the needs of individuals and families in the Norfolk area who are experiencing homelessness or near homelessness — will have not only a new date this year, but also a new location.
The event, which was originally scheduled for June 26 at Norfolk High School, has been moved back to Friday, Oct. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 2420 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to find a new date and location.
Through the event — which began in 2016 — organizers seek to help individuals receive the resources and services necessary to help them. The event features a multitude of agencies at one location providing a wide range of free services — from haircuts to drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.
All are welcome to attend, although individuals 18 and under will need to bring a parent or guardian to receive services. There are no income guidelines, all service are free on a first-come, first-served basis.