Project Homeless Connect Norfolk has hit its 100-plus volunteer quota and is now looking forward to helping those in need and educating the community at its annual event on Friday, Oct. 8.
For five years in Norfolk, Project Homeless Connect has been committed to educating the community on homelessness and how to extend services to those in need. Every year the event draws more and more people, so the number of volunteers needed grows. Anyone, whether solo or part of a group, was able to sign up to serve, as long as each volunteer fit one criteria: "Community members who love their neighbors," said Lacy Kimes, the housing supervisor at Bright Horizons, a women's shelter in Norfolk.
Thanks to the community's willingness, she said they now have "more than enough" volunteers.
Our Savior Lutheran Church will be packed with professionals providing services such as dental care, housing information, health and human services and even haircuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
The day is "unique" in the way that it's a time of action rather than seminars and sessions. People can come in and immediately get what they need, Kimes said, whether it be a library card, hot meal or vision care. Free transportation from the Ponca Express and provided child care onsite aim to make the event easy for all to attend. When guests gather all the information and resources they need to take the next step, they can leave feeling ready and prepared.
"For somebody that needs services like this, it would typically take six months," Kimes said. "Everyone who goes through it leaves with a plan of action. Follow-up appointments are scheduled, transportation is planned, all of that is done before they leave so we can help them continue on with their path of success."
To start the fight to end homelessness, one must first be educated. Homelessness does not look the same here in Norfolk as it does in metropolitan areas like Omaha or Lincoln, Kimes said. Rather, it looks like couch-surfing from home to home, which is invisible to citizens driving down the street and often goes unnoticed.
"Our community still doesn't understand the high number of homeless and near-homeless we have here," she said. "We just want to educate our community."
Typically, the event needs $30,000 to $35,000 to pay for the day's services. That sum is funded through grants and donations from local businesses, further driving the sense of community ties.
Solving homelessness is a step-by-step process, but the impact is much stronger if the entire community helps.
"This is a community response to a community problem," Kimes said. "It really takes our entire community to make this day a success."