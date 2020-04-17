Project Homeless Connect postponed

Project Homeless Connect — an event designed to help address the needs of individuals and families in the Norfolk area who are experiencing homelessness or near homelessness — has been postponed until a later date.
The one-day, one-stop event was originally scheduled for June 26 at Norfolk High School, but COVID-19 restrictions have forced organizers to find a new date and location that will be announced in the coming weeks.
Through the event — which began in 2016 — organizers seek to help individuals receive the resources and services necessary to help them. The event features a multitude of agencies at one location providing a wide range of free services — from haircuts to drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.
Once rescheduled, all are welcome to attend, although individuals 18 and under will need to bring a parent or guardian to receive services. There are no income guidelines, all service are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Project Homeless Connect concept began in San Francisco in 2004 and has been done in more than 200 communities across the country, including Lincoln, Omaha, Hastings and Grand Island in Nebraska. The Norfolk event is funded and operated completely by local businesses, private donations, grants and unpaid volunteers.