Project Homeless Connect

Individuals and families can receive a variety of immediate and on-site services and support for unmet needs through Project Homeless Connect on Friday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2420 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. Local agencies will provide a wide variety of services that includes housing, transportation, medical services, hot meals, legal counseling and more. The services provided at Friday’s Project Homeless Connect event will be free of charge.

Project Homeless Connect Norfolk is funded and operated completely by local businesses, private donations, grants and unpaid volunteers.

Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles that hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, a local official said Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow illegally annexed.

Former school employee sentenced

DAKOTA CITY — On Tuesday in Dakota County District Court, Nathan Rogers was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers aim to restart the project in January despite unresolved workplace safety sanctions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36

BANGKOK (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.