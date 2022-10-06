Individuals and families can receive a variety of immediate and on-site services and support for unmet needs through Project Homeless Connect on Friday.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2420 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. Local agencies will provide a wide variety of services that includes housing, transportation, medical services, hot meals, legal counseling and more. The services provided at Friday’s Project Homeless Connect event will be free of charge.
Project Homeless Connect Norfolk is funded and operated completely by local businesses, private donations, grants and unpaid volunteers.