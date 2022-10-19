Like cars, appliances, furniture and other durable goods, there can be delays getting cement.
The Norfolk City Council was told a cement shortage has caused delays in recent weeks with concrete jobs.
The topic came up when the city was considering advertising for bids for the Western Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street project, which includes street and utility work. The council voted 8-0 on Monday to authorize bids to be advertised.
“We’re trying to figure out if this is a short term thing or a long-term thing,” said Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, “and how that is going to impact this project. It has had a little impact on us on Benjamin Avenue. We’re probably a couple of weeks delayed based on the cement shortage.”
Council president Rob Merrill asked Rames to expand on the cement shortage.
Rames said there are a lot of state, federal and municipal projects with cement, which has created a supply “pinch” in the chain for the local providers.
“They’re working with entities like ourselves and other people that need concrete,” Rames said.
It has been substantial, with paving sometimes delayed two to four days, Rames said, even on what looks like a small cement pour.
Rames said the Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street project is close to being advertised and likely will be advertised before the next council meeting.
There’s about 9,700 square yards of new surfacing, replacing the surface from 13th Street to Wood Street and 10th Street to Seventh Street, Rames said. There also are 6-inch water mains that will be removed and replaced with an 8-inch water main, as well as replacing old 8-inch and 12-inch sanitary sewers with new sewer lines and substantial storm sewer drainage improvements, he said.
When completed, it will result in greater water pressure and much better drainage. It is hoped that construction can begin in the spring, Rames said.
Rames said the project was considered a few years ago and was prioritized by the council. At one time, it was on the city’s 2027-28 fiscal year in the six-year street plan.
The Michigan Avenue and Eight Street project includes reconstruction of street, water, sewer, storm sewer, erosion control, landscaping, sidewalk, lighting, electrical work and traffic control.
It is roughly estimated to cost about $3.2 million.