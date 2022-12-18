The Briggs and Barrett Project celebrated its fifth year in existence during its recent “Spirit of Giving — Cheers to 5 Years” celebration.
A sellout crowd of 540 people attended the event earlier this month at the Midtown Event Center, which also served as an opportunity for the foundation to thank former and current sponsors, donors, volunteers and family and as an opportunity to showcase what the Briggs and Barrett Project has done in the past year.
“The evening was a tribute to the lives of Briggs and Barrett and their supporters the last five years, today and tomorrow. The foundation formed five years, but also Briggs and Barrett would have been 5 years old this year,” said Melissa West, the co-founder of the foundation, which formed after she and fellow co-founder Allison Uecker lost their sons to SIDS within weeks of each other.
At the event, guests heard statistics from the Norfolk Fire Division that showed the last infant cardiac arrest or SIDS call rescuers responded to happened in January 2019. West said many have credited that to the work the Briggs and Barrett Project has done to inform people in the community about the risk of SIDS and to equip parents with Owlets.
The Briggs and Barrett Project gave away more than $9,000 in Owlet socks to local daycares in needs for infants in their care at the event.
“The night was filled with heartfelt stories from mothers whose families were impacted by the Owlet, and most attributed the Owlet to alerting the parents of their baby’s low oxygen readings to following up with doctors quickly and saving their infants’ lives,” West said.
The event also highlighted the addition of BB Crashers and BB Kids, which made a surprise presentation of essential baby supplies to a family with two small children, including a newborn who has been dealing with health issues.
Three awards also were handed out during the event. Premier Marketing was honored with the 2022 Dedicated Supporter Award.
Jillian Jueden, shipping coordinator for Briggs and Barrett Project, received the 2022 Spotlight Volunteer Award.
Kelly Jueden received the 2022 Dedicated Board Member Award after donating time to develop the foundation’s Owlet application system.
Uecker said she was “absolutely blown away” by the turnout and support that was shown during the event.
“It warms my heart knowing Briggs and Barrett have touched so many lives from heaven,” Uecker said.