With less than two weeks to go to meet its deadline, it has become crunch time in the effort to reestablish operations at North Fork Area Transit.
Lacy Kimes, the NFAT board vice president, said efforts continue to move forward, but there is a big challenge ahead.
Board members have raised $180,000 of the $500,000 needed to qualify for the Johnny Carson Foundation’s challenge grant offer. The offer is that board members have to raise $500,000 by the end of the month and then the foundation will donate $500,000 toward the effort to get the transit operating again.
The board met Thursday morning to discuss the latest happenings. The board has been meeting weekly since early December when it was discovered that funds were missing.
“We have 12 days,” she said on Thursday. Kimes said she and other board members are working day-by-day to make contacts and are still finding there are a few people who are not aware of the campaign.
“We have been working every day to try to meet that goal,” Kimes said, “contacting current sponsors, contacting other large businesses within our community.”
The board would welcome those in the community with a connection to someone they think “may have a feeling in their heart” to make a donation or to help.
“We would even accompany with them or do whatever we can to help make that connection. We are more than willing to do that because there might be someone out there that we don’t know about or we may have overlooked but might want to help the cause,” Kimes said.
There also are businesses that are considering a donation. If they still have a few questions they want answered, they are asked to contact a member of the board of directors or the state’s mobility management team.
The funds that NFAT raises, and the donation from the Carson Foundation, represent the funds needed to pay organization debts and to get transit services sustainable again; however, this number does not directly correspond to the amount of money that was allegedly stolen by former general manager Jeff Stewart.
Since the theft allegations surfaced, federal, state and local law enforcement officials have been searching for Stewart.
And while the buses no longer operate, the need for transportation continues. Board members report hearing daily the need the community has for public transportation.
To make a donation to NFAT or to get more information, go to https://northforkareatransit.com, which is the organization’s website.
Checks also may be dropped off at any Elkhorn Valley Bank location.