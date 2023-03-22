Logan Angstead with United Contractors

Logan Angstead with United Contractors addressed a handful of citizens and city officials at Tuesday afternoon’s public city project update. During the public forum, project managers provided timelines and answered questions from attendees concerning the Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction projects in Norfolk.

Representatives from BX Civil & Construction and United Contractors provided project updates and answered questions regarding the Benjamin Avenue and First Street road construction projects.

Colin Karst with BX was on hand during Tuesday’s public forum to provide an update on Benjamin Avenue, beginning with Phase I, which encompasses work along the north side of the street.

Karst said concrete is being poured in and around the box culvert east of Riverside Boulevard, and a new sanitary main is being installed. On the east side of Riverside Boulevard, landscaping and irrigation will begin in June.

The next phase of the Benjamin project will encompass work on the north side of the road between 13th Street and Riverside and is scheduled to begin in early April. This phase of the project should be completed by early July, at which time work will begin on the south side of Benjamin Avenue. Karst said that phase should be completed by early November.

For United Contractors, Logan Angstead addressed meeting attendees, saying that progress continues on the First Street bridge and that it should be completed by late June or early July.

Angstead said that because of having to move a storm drain, a portion of East Norfolk Avenue at First Street would be closed beginning around the second week in April.

Angstead said he expects First Street to reopen to traffic around the time the bridge and the Braasch Avenue roundabout are completed this summer.

City officials said they would host more public update meetings in the coming months as these projects move toward completion.

