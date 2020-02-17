A diaper drive is underway to help lighten the financial load of parents enrolled in the Sixpence program at Norfolk Public Schools.
52 Weeks of Diapers aims to collect enough packages of diapers in a variety of sizes to help ease the financial burden of Sixpence families and, in the future, possibly expand to other parents of small children in the community.
“We wanted to start small ... we know how much all of our families are in need,” Sixpence facilitator Darby Hetzler said of those who are enrolled in the program. “We have roughly 30 or 40 families that we serve that are in desperate need of diapers.”
Sixpence is a statewide early education program funded through a grant by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. It is offered through Norfolk Public Schools, focusing on children from birth to 3 years old. It also helps parents who are usually at-risk to develop strong relationships with their children and aids parents in prenatal care.
Hetzler said the idea for the diaper drive was adopted from the Sixpence program in Fremont.
“Theirs actually blossomed so large that they were opening up to the community,” Hetlzer said. “Community members that were in need of diapers would come, and it would be like a food pantry.”
While the 52 Weeks of Diapers drive done by the Sixpence in Norfolk now serves only the families enrolled in the program, Hetzler said she would like to reach the level of success Fremont has seen.
It may be on its way to that point. To kick off the drive, facilitators reached out to various agencies and businesses to see who might be willing to become a partner.
Partnering agencies or businesses display Sixpence’s information next to a Pack ’n Play where employees or visitors can drop off packages of diapers for donation to the program. The partners also broadcast it on their social media pages that they are being utilized as a drop-off site for the drive. Each partnership generally lasts about a week, Hetzler said.
The program has partners booked until June. Facilitators will reach out again in March to fill the final six months of the drive, Hetzler said.
When the drive’s first 52 weeks are up, Hetzler said she and the program’s other facilitators — Heather Hirsch and Kerstin Ditter — hope to continue.
“We have a calendar to keep track of those who’ve done weeks and who will do it in the future obviously,” Hetzler said. “We’re hoping by seeing how successful it is by the end of the year, we can continue to ask them year after year and hopefully that will get more community buy-in, as well.”
Hetzler said with greater buy-in from the community, the drive has a better chance at reaching the kind of success that will allow the program to provide diapers to those in need outside of the program.
“A lot of people I think aren’t aware that diapers aren’t covered under every kind of state subsidy or federal subsidy you can receive,” Hetlzer said. “To be able to provide formula with WIC and diapers from us — that will alleviate their budget to get on their feet so they don’t have to be in poverty status. We see it as a hand up and not a handout.”
Hetzler invited any organization or business that would like to be a partner to contact her at 402-640-9247, Hirsch at 402-640-0069 or Ditter at 402-841-0596.
“We’re hoping it brings the community together to give back but also show interest and concern for the people in need in our area,” she said.