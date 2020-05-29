Madison County is joining a group of other Nebraska counties in administering a gift card program that benefits both shoppers and small businesses.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce President Denise Wilkinson spent part of Thursday explaining to media and others the details of the program, which won’t begin for shoppers until Wednesday, June 10.
“We’re starting with $112,500 (as of Thursday) and we’re hoping to keep that growing,” Moenning said.
Wilkinson said the funds would be used to provide a 50% match for shoppers. For every $10 that shoppers want to spend at an eligible business, they can buy a gift certificate and get $15 back.
The $10 purchase that someone buys at a Norfolk business, for example, returns the shopper $15, she said. Each customer or household can purchase up to $100 and get back $150. The $100 limit at a business is so that more people can participate, Wilkinson said.
Even if no more funds are raised, that should infuse $337,500 into the Madison County economy.
“The goal was to help all our businesses (in the county),” Moenning said. “Small businesses have borne the brunt of the hardship of this (shutdown). We came together — the city and the chamber and the economic foundation — to try to craft some type of program that would quickly infuse cash into the local economy for the benefit of both small businesses and households that have been impacted.”
Moenning said the donors who have stepped up so far are Plum Creek Wind (Lincoln Clean Energy), the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation, the Johnny Carson Foundation, the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, CalmWater Financial, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Norfolk, Norfolk Area Economic Development Council and Norfolk Area Small Business Resource Team.
Wilkinson said small businesses have from June 1 to June 5 to apply to be considered. There are five questions they need to answer online.
After Madison County businesses complete the surveys, a team will meet on the afternoon of June 5 to review them and decide who will get funded and how much each business receives.
About June 8-9, the businesses will be notified and then they can begin promoting their gift cards. On June 10, the program will begin. People can be from Madison County and beyond to participate or purchase gift cards.
Wilkinson and Moenning said they know that many businesses have been hurt by the shutdown, especially the smaller ones.
“To their credit, a lot of them have gotten very creative to try and find new ways to generate revenue,” Moenning said. “When you have a major disruption in the day and life of the community, that’s a big hit to your small businesses.”
The fortunate thing is overall, Norfolk sales tax collections have been strong. February 2020 was up 19% over February 2019. March 2020 was up almost 3% over March 2019.
“We haven’t seen the impact of the hit yet, but we will,” Moenning said. “Fortunately, we had a little cushion because things were so strong coming into this.”
Wilkinson said they appreciate all those who have funded the program. More funds are being sought as well, so anyone who would like to fund it and has not been contacted may contact the chamber.