A spokeswoman for Tyson Foods said on Thursday that the company's Madison plant is expected to be closed at least through next week after a fire damaged the facility on Sunday.
Liz Croston, senior communications manager for Tyson, issued a statement saying that repairs to areas affected by the fire are underway, and that production, which has been halted since the fire, is expected to resume the second week of May.
If operations at the facility resume Monday, May 8, it would be 15 days between the fire and the restart of production.
"Since the event and until the facility is back online, hogs have been diverted to other Tyson Foods pork facilities to mitigate disruption to our livestock producers and customers," Croston added. "Active team members are receiving pay during the time the facility is not operating."
Croston did not respond to questions about damage estimates nor how much repairs would cost the company.
Madison firefighters were first dispatched to Tyson, located at 1200 Industrial Parkway in southwest Madison, around 9 a.m. Sunday. Mutual aid was provided by departments from Norfolk, Battle Creek, Stanton, Humphrey and Lindsay. Multiple agencies also responded with rescue personnel.
Roughly 60 firefighters had the blaze — which started in the center of the plant where production is done — under control by noon Sunday, said Paul Kellen, Madison's assistant fire chief, with most personnel leaving the scene by 2:30 p.m.
Madison volunteer firefighters conducted preliminary investigation until about 5 p.m. and assisted the state fire marshal’s office with the early stages of its own investigation.
Adam Matzner, chief investigator for the state fire marshal's office, said that the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.
Kellen said that no firefighters were injured.