PIERCE — The Prodigal Sons will lead a church service at the 2022 Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The service will begin at 9 a.m. in the pavilion at the Pierce County Fairgrounds in Pierce.
The Prodigal Sons is a worship team based out of Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Founded six years ago, the group plays country western gospel hymns and songs for all ages. The group has been featured at The Barn in God’s Country and was part of the Pierce community’s 150th celebration parade.
The Prodigal Sons have played for worship services and county fairs across Northeast Nebraska. Members are Bruce Ericksen on drums, Mark Brewer on electric guitar, DJ Smith on acoustic guitar and Mark Jenkins on bass guitar and vocals. The quartet shares vocal duties.
The praise and worship event is free and open to the public.