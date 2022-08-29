Bringing refugees from the Ukraine requires patience and hard work.
Just ask Kelly Asbury, Kamryn Green and others who have been maneuvering the maze of paperwork involved in bringing 22 refugees to Norfolk
There’s the 15-page I-134 Declaration of Financial Support form, which Asbury filled out for each of the 22 applicants using the computer in her home. Once the application was approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the applicants had 90 days to travel, said Asbury, a volunteer. If they missed the deadline, they would have to reapply.
Then there’s the seven-page Application for Employment Authorization form, which also had to be filled out for each refugee, regardless of age, Asbury said.
“It’s needed so they get their Social Security numbers,” she added.
The authorization is required so adults can receive their work permits and find jobs.
“They are so ready to go to work,” said Green, the Orphan Grain Train’s director of special projects. That organization brought the refugees to Norfolk and is supporting them.
Also needed is a request for a fee waiver, which helps pay the costs of the work authorization, which can get “pretty expensive,” Asbury said. It includes a handwritten report of the Ukrainians’ financial situation.
There’s also the application for Medicaid and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.)
It’s all part of the process spelled out by the U.S. government’s Uniting for Ukraine initiative, which, according to its website, provides a “pathway for Ukrainian citizens to come to the United States.”