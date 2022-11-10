Norfolk police arrested a woman on Wednesday after suspected drugs were found at her residence.
About 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue to assist probation officers, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. Probation officers had been at the apartment doing a home check on Harlee Pufahl, 29, of Norfolk.
During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs, Reiman said. Norfolk police started an investigation and tested the items that probation officials had located. A drug pipe and a white powdery substance were tested, Reiman said, and the test confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.
Pufahl was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.