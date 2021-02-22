A Norfolk woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 600 block of South First Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A state probation officer was conducting a probation search and had recovered controlled substances. Officers tested the substance, and it was positive for methamphetamine.
Haylee Svenson, 29, of Norfolk then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.