Probation office changes

NORFOLK — Beginning Monday, April 6, the District 7 Probation Office will have a change. The office is open, however, minimal staff are in each building.

Teams have been created to rotate and keep open, per Nebraska statute. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Entry to the building requires need or appointment. Walk-in traffic without an appointment is to call and explain their need (signs are posted in both English and Spanish on the doors).

Entry will be determined as necessary.

