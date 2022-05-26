A law alone will not transform a culture.
That was part of the message delivered by Marion Miner, associate director of Pro-Life Family Policy with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, as he spoke at the monthly meeting of the Madison County Republicans at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk on Wednesday.
Miner spoke on the overarching theme of right to life and the decision currently before the U.S. Supreme Court as it considers Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case poised to overturn Roe v Wade and return the power to enact laws restricting abortions to individual states.
One of the points Miner made was the importance emphasizing care for the isolated and impoverished to reform the current culture.
“These are the people we have to keep in mind looking forward as we understand and always remember that passing the laws which prevent evils from happening are never going to be sufficient in order to reform the culture to something that is life-affirming, that is supportive and is charitable,” Miner said.
Miner delivered a roughly 30-minute presentation on the views of abortion throughout history and how laws on the issue have changed over time.
“There’s this narrative out there that laws outlawing abortion are something new in our history, but they are not,” he said. “Abortion is something that has been with us for quite some time — since ancient times.”
In the medieval period, Miner said there was recognition of the dignity and personhood of life in the womb that was based on quickening or when the movement of an unborn child could be felt.
“In the Middle Ages, they came up with the concept of quickening — of when you feel the unborn child moving in the woman, that is an indication there is a new and independent life present,” he said. “It was very common in the Middle Ages for laws to be passed that would protect the unborn from that point forward.”
Miner said as the American colonies were established, English common law extended right-to-life protections from the point of quickening onward and, in some cases, from the moment of conception onward.
“By the 1870s, we were able to observe scientifically the fusion of sperm and egg in the womb, leading to the creation of a new individual person. ...That’s 100 years before Roe v Wade was decided,” he said.
From 1870 and leading up to the landmark Roe v Wade decision, Miner said medical professionals — the American Medical Association — was at the forefront pushing for more laws to protect human life based on the updated understanding of when life begins.
Prior to the Roe v Wade decision, Miner said 33 of 50 states prohibited abortion from the moment of conception and all but four states had laws on the books that offered some protection for the unborn.
“What Roe v Wade did in 1973 was impose the law of those four states on all 50 states at one time,” he said.
Planned Parenthood v Casey narrowly upheld the Roe v Wade decision in 1992, but it shifted the framework from focusing on when life begins to the viability of life outside the womb, he said.
“We’ve had contradictory court decision since Casey in the last 30 years that make it very difficult to understand what is and what is not viable,” Miner said.
The court has seemed “very willing to twist and turn itself to uphold Roe and Casey and strike down laws that limit abortion,” he said.
If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade and hands the power to enact laws restricting abortions back to individual states, that would not mean abortion would be outlawed throughout the United States, he said.
Abortion in Nebraska, for example, would still be legal until 20 weeks gestation unless a more restrictive law is passed either during a special or regular legislative session, he said.
But, Miner said, it is important for those advocating for stricter abortion laws to remember the needs of those who might be struggling with a difficult situation like an unplanned pregnancy and help them with the support they need to be a good parent and to pursue the life about which they’ve dreamed.
“Dealing with that reality and understanding how we can be of service to the least as it said in the gospel of these is going to be critically important because while abortion is the very, very last thing a woman in a very difficult situation needs, it’s also a force you can understand why that’s something a person might seek out.”