A 23-year-old Macy man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Talis Dale was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter to 6½ years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. After his release from prison, Dale will begin a six-year term of supervised release.

In May 2022, Dale intentionally touched, not through the clothing, the genitalia of a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release. Dale admitted to touching the minor.

The victim was in her room going to sleep when Dale touched her. The minor had to raise her voice to get Dale to stop, according to the release.

The following morning, the minor reported what had happened and law enforcement were notified. An investigation revealed Dale returned later and attempted to perpetrate another sexual act on the minor.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Tags

In other news

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe’s central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white.

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry said Thursday it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles in what France's presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the U…

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstruc…

Audit not completed, but NFAT is out of funds

Audit not completed, but NFAT is out of funds

MADISON — The audit into the missing funds of the North Fork Area Transit that was ordered two weeks ago by Madison County officials is continuing, with no definite timetable for when it will be completed.

Nebraska dairy ambassadors earn educational scholarships

Nebraska dairy ambassadors earn educational scholarships

Through application and successful participation in the Midwest Dairy Ambassador Program, Nebraska dairy ambassadors earned educational scholarships from Midwest Dairy. Senior dairy ambassadors who received $1,000 scholarships were Jenna Albers of Randolph, Whitney (Hochstein) Haahr of Wynot…