A 23-year-old Macy man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Talis Dale was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter to 6½ years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. After his release from prison, Dale will begin a six-year term of supervised release.
In May 2022, Dale intentionally touched, not through the clothing, the genitalia of a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release. Dale admitted to touching the minor.
The victim was in her room going to sleep when Dale touched her. The minor had to raise her voice to get Dale to stop, according to the release.
The following morning, the minor reported what had happened and law enforcement were notified. An investigation revealed Dale returned later and attempted to perpetrate another sexual act on the minor.
This case was investigated by the FBI.