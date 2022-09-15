Local community hosts supported by Humanities Nebraska are offering Prime Time Family Reading and Prime Time Preschool this semester in seven Nebraska communities.
Each series is a free six-week program with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books. The 20 in-person gatherings will include a light meal prior to story time.
Prime Time Family Reading is for families with children ages 6-10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3-5. Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3-5 to develop reading readiness skills. Seven series are bilingual (Spanish and English), one includes a Kurmanji translator to assist refugees, and one series focuses on Native American stories and legends.
These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by Prime Time creators found that children who attend Prime Time show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests through elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.
The series in Norfolk:
• Grant Elementary, Tuesdays at 6 p.m., now through Oct. 11 (bilingual, in person)
• Norfolk Noon Optimists with Norfolk Public Schools, Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Oct. 11 through Nov. 15 (English, in person at Norfolk Public Library)
• Washington Elementary, Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7 through Dec. 12 (Bilingual, in person).
Prime Time is offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sherwood Foundation and an anonymous foundation. The Norfolk series also are sponsored by the Johnny Carson Foundation Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 16,500 Nebraskans in one or more of the 389 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state. Seventeen public libraries, 25 elementary schools, two Head Start programs, 10 community centers, one bookstore and one house of worship have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores do not meet Nebraska state standards.
Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact one of the sites listed above and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator. Series that are already in progress may still be accepting new families to participate.
For more information, visit the Humanities Nebraska website, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.