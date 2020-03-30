Faith Regional Health Services is expecting to face the full brunt of COVID-19 within the next month, and the Norfolk hospital is preparing its staff, patients and the public in the meantime.
Dr. Lisa Yosten, an emergency medicine physician with Faith Regional, gave an interview by phone with the Daily News on Monday morning.
Yosten said Faith Regional has had the ability to learn from what’s happening in other parts of the U.S. and the world to prepare.
“It will be a few weeks to a month when it really impacts here,” Yosten said.
Among the steps being taken right now are making sure personal protective equipment, such as N-95 masks, gloves and gowns, are fully stocked. Yosten said the hospital also is working to create additional negative pressure rooms.
Negative pressure rooms, Yosten said, are designed to prevent the spread of contagious airborne diseases. Negative air pressure in the room causes air from outside the room to flow in but will not flow outward into the air in the rest of the hospital. Contaminated air from the room is then exhausted into the air outside the hospital.
The hospital also is taking extra precautions in triaging potential COVID-19 patients by limiting their exposure to doctors and other patients. Anyone with possible symptoms is identified as early as possible, including both patients and visitors.
“Not everyone who comes in will be presenting symptoms of COVID-19,” Yosten said. “Some will have chest pain or lacerations or other issues.”
But while doctors and staff at Faith Regional can prepare, they also need the public’s help and vigilance to reduce the impact of the virus.
To aid doctors who will be treating COVID-19 patients, Yosten said there is a process anyone who may be sick with the virus can do to be treated.
“The first step is to call your personal physician,” Yosten said.
For those who don’t have one, Faith Regional’s website, frhs.org, has a screening test that will ask specific questions about symptoms and recent travel history that help determine if someone may have the virus.
Yosten said the disease begins like many other illnesses, with a feeling of fatigue and general malaise. Then, typically, a fever and cough develop, along with shortness of breath. A sore throat also has been known to be a symptom in some cases.
It is important to keep track of all recent travel, even to places as close by as Omaha.
“There’s been a number of cases even in Douglas County and other places not far away,” Yosten said.
If the screening finds that you may have a higher chance at having the virus, it is possible to schedule a virtual visit with a doctor at Faith Regional, who can then determine whether you need a test for the virus. For those presenting symptoms of COVID-19, a virtual visit will be free of charge.
If the illness progresses to the point of needing medical treatment, Yosten said, it is important to let whichever clinic, emergency room or hospital know ahead of time when you are coming.
If you need to call an ambulance, dispatchers also will be asking screening questions for COVID-19, Yosten said, and it is important to be upfront with them.
Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, never before seen in humans, there is no cure or vaccine and relatively few accepted treatments. Doctors may treat the symptoms but cannot fight the virus itself right now, Yosten said.
“People with diabetes, or have cancer and on chemotherapy or are in any way immunocompromised are at the most risk of having severe symptoms,” Yosten said. “But we’re also starting to see more and more cases of younger, healthier people also having more severe symptoms.”
That’s why prevention through methods like social distancing is so essential.
“I can’t stress social distancing enough,” Yosten said. “If you are within 6 feet of an infected person and don’t have (personal protective equipment), there is a high risk of transmission.”
Another important preventive tool is handwashing. Basic hand soap is known to be effective, Yosten said, because soap and the virus are attracted to one another and water will wash if off of hands.
“Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” she said.
Two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Madison County as of Monday morning, and there are more than 100 confirmed cases statewide.