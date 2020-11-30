The pretrial for DeShawn Gleaton Jr. in his murder case was continued on Monday.
The pretrial was continued to Monday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. and the trial to Monday, March 8, at 9 a.m.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
Gleaton is accused of killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen. According to police, Gleaton shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24. She later died from the injury.
Gleaton pleaded not guilty in September
If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
No bond has been set in the case.