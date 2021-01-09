Preston Love Jr. will be the speaker at a virtual celebration commemorating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18.
Love’s presentation, “Where is MLK?” will be part of a celebration by Northeast Community College and the Mayor’s Diversity Council with the City of Norfolk, according to a press release from the city.
Love is the founder and director of the Institute of Urban Development in Omaha. He is also an author, playwright and adjunct professor of African-American Experiences in Politics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Love was a write-in candidate for the Democrats in the Senate race against Ben Sasse. He also helped organize Jesse Jackson’s 1985 presidential candidacy.
Love is also the founder and director of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement and the first vice president of the NAACP Omaha chapter.
Additionally, Love organizes an all-expenses paid Black history tour for more than 40 high school students each year.
Love was inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 for his time on the Nebraska football team and as a Detroit Lions draftee.
Northeast President Leah Barrett and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also will speak during the event, which will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18. The Norfolk MLK Jr. Day program may be viewed online over Zoom.