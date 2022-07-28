WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Nebraska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12.
Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds in Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler and York counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.