Little Panthers Preschool and Norfolk Head Start are calling all snowman lovers for a COVID-free activity that won’t break the bank — and gloves aren’t needed.
The two organizations are hosting their first Snowman Building Competition on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Little Panthers Preschool.
Families and friends citywide are invited to create their own snowman, but there’s only one catch: Using snow is not allowed.
Snowmen should be created before the contest and dropped off at the preschool by Wednesday, Jan. 27. Because any material besides snow is allowed, people are encouraged to be creative, said Haley Nagamatsu, Norfolk Head Start area manager.
“Ours resembles the Head Start logo, and we used recycled cardboard boxes,” she said.
Each classroom at the Head Start and preschool are competing, along with some staff and community members. There’s no signup to participate; anyone who is interested just needs to create a snowman and drop it off by the deadline.
On Jan. 28, the snowmen will be displayed at the Little Panthers Preschool parking lot and people are invited to drive through the displays and vote on their favorite. The Noon Optimist Club of Norfolk will be handing out snacks to cars when they arrive, and Read Aloud Norfolk will be giving free books.
Staff at the preschool and Head Start came up with the idea around Christmastime. Usually the two partner together multiple times a year to host family activity nights, but the pandemic has hindered any events.
The competition is for families and staff to get together in a COVID-friendly environment, said Melissa Jantz, Little Panthers principal.
“I hope that families want to come together and have some fun. I know for my own family, getting out of the house right now is a welcome event,” she said. “I hope families take advantage of it and drive through it and enjoy it.”
Jantz said there are about 20 entries so far. While constructing, parents may take photos with their family and post them to social media using the following hashtags: #pawsitivepanthers, #norfolkheadstart and #snowmanbuild.