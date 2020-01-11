Little Panthers Preschool is gearing up for 2020-21 applications after finishing its first semester in a new facility.
The preschool moved and started school in a new building on 2500 W. Norfolk Ave. in August. The property had been home to Our Savior Lutheran Church, which moved to 2420 W. Omaha Ave.
There are about 220 spots to fill at Little Panthers for the 2020-21 school year, and applications will start flooding in around February, principal Melissa Jantz said.
“This is a crazy time for us,” Jantz said. “(With so many) spots to fill, taking that many applications is pretty cumbersome. Families know it’s coming up, so we have phone calls coming in already about scheduling.”
Little Panthers Preschool partners with Norfolk’s HeadStart program to accept applications. HeadStart will serve about 50 students, so Jantz expects well over 300 applications to come in for both programs combined, she said.
Interested parents can call the HeadStart at 402-371-8030 to start the application process. While moving to a new location expanded the preschool classrooms, there are still usually 8-10 children on the 4-year-old classroom wait list and 30-35 children on the 3-year-old classroom wait list.
Jantz said that she’s only heard positive feedback throughout the first semester in the new preschool facility.
“(Parents) have been appreciative of the safety of our building, with a locked-in, controlled front entrance and all doors locked during the day,” Jantz said. “They also say the classrooms are fun and inviting. The teachers have done an excellent job of creating a space for kids to learn, and having a gym space has been amazing.”
A challenge was having small construction projects occur throughout the semester to apply finishing touches to the playground and kitchen, but they never interrupted learning, Jantz said.
Little Panthers Preschool will have 10 operating classrooms for the 2020-21 school year, with three additional classrooms that leave room for growth in the future. HeadStart and Sixpence also have offices in the facility, which allows for the community to meet in one space for all stages of early education.