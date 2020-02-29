WISNER — The words prepare and panic are not synonymous when referring to coronavirus, said Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, based in Wisner.
Although Nebraskans are urged to make preparations in the event the virus hits the state, there’s no need to panic.
It is recommended, Uhing said, to have enough food, medications and such in your house to be able to stay home if necessary. This includes medications and insulin, over-the-counter pain relief, and formula or diapers for infant care. Excessive stockpiling is not recommended.
Those who eat all their meals out, obtain meals from a local senior center or Meals on Wheels program, or rely on school lunch programs, plus all others, are advised to keep a two-week supply of food on hand, even if they’re not sick. When the virus reaches a location, people may panic and make a rush on grocery stores or other businesses.
At that point the supplies on the shelves may become sparse. If people are prepared ahead of time, they will have the option of avoiding crowds and riding out the illness at home.
Staff from Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, covering Cuming, Stanton, Burt and Madison counties, are in regular communication with Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other neighboring health departments.
Much of the conversation at meetings and conference calls for the past several months has focused on the coronavirus. Even so, as the spread of the virus unfolds, the numbers tracking the spread keep changing.
“What we heard on Monday at 2 p.m. could be a completely different thing by Tuesday at 10 a.m.,” Uhing said.
For example, 50 countries worldwide reported confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and by Friday that number had increased to 57.
China, where the virus originated, is a densely populated country. Although the numbers of those inflicted with the coronavirus or those who have died as a result appears to be a large number, but it is actually a small percentage when compared to the entire population, Uhing said.
Nationwide, concern is expressed by those who are referred to as the “worried well,” who are concerned when they come down with symptoms similar to, but not of coronavirus.
There is no treatment or vaccine for coronavirus at the current time.
In addition, this is the time of the year in the United States when influenza A and B, along with other upper respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and the common cold, make their presence known at hospitals and clinics.
“We aren’t asking the public to plan for the worst,” Uhing said, “but we don’t want people not planning at all and then being surprised and completely unprepared should something show up here.”
If or when that happens, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department staff will be distributing information via radio, television, daily newspapers and social media at that time.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information on coronavirus may be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.