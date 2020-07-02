A significant number of hours are being put into preparation for this year’s Big Bang Boom as the event moves to its new location at Northeast Community College.
But for the event organizers, it will all be worth it for one of Norfolk’s most popular family traditions to proceed in a time of cancellations and postponements.
Equipment set-up began Wednesday for the fireworks show, which will be hosted in a drive-in style on the Northeast campus for its 45th year. The show changed its traditional location at Skyview Lake to Northeast to follow social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.
“A lot of hours went into this thing,” said Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom. “The college has been absolutely golden to work with; they have literally had their arms wide open and were willing to do anything we asked.”
Northeast’s parking lots open at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Big Bang Boom pre-show will begin at 9:45 p.m., Wisnieski said. The main fireworks will start at 10 p.m. and continue for a 25-minute show.
There will be a limited number of parking spaces available, said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs at Northeast. A few lots will be marked reserved for event organizers; otherwise, there will be about 1,650 spots available for the public.
Cars may come through either college entrance on Benjamin Avenue, Kruse said. Fireworks will be launched at a site near the campus entrance on Victory Road, which will be closed to the public.
“This is sort of a first for us. We are happy to be a part of it, and this is a way the community can still have a celebration,” Kruse said. “The college is excited to work with Big Bang Boom and help.”
Each parking lot will have one or two monitors to enforce social distancing and to communicate about open spots to maximize parking spaces, Wisnieski said.
Visitors are asked to either stay inside or on top of their vehicles; to not congregate on the grass or in large groups; and to clean up after themselves using trash cans that will be distributed around the parking lots.
People are encouraged to bring their own food or drinks, but no alcohol is allowed. Portable restrooms also will be available.
If campus lots do fill up, the entrances will probably be blocked off, Wisnieski said. At least one church has opened its parking lot for viewing in case this happens.
First Christian Church, at 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., is located less than half a mile from the fireworks shooting site, said Tim DeFor, lead minister.
“We realized there will be lots of people who would want to watch it and the parking lot would fill up, and on top of that we probably have one of the best possible locations to watch it from,” DeFor said.
Kruse said preparing for the show hasn’t been hard for the college with Big Bang Boom committee members doing the majority of the set-up.
The college doesn’t have as much equipment, internet access or electrical hookups as Skyview does, which has made preparation take longer, Wisnieski said.
“When you see how many shells there are, you get a new appreciation of it — there are about 5,000 devices that need to be wired,” he said. “We all know it’s our 45th year and it’s Boom’s biggest and longest show we’ve ever had because we decided to spend more money this year.”
Big Bang Boom has received about 60% of what it usually does in funding for the show, so there will be collections for donations at the drive-in event. Wisnieski also encourages people who participate in watch parties to think about donating to help cover costs.
Besides donations, the show wouldn’t be possible without Northeast stepping up, Wisnieski said.
“Everyone’s sentiment was, ‘Don’t you dare cancel our independence celebration,’ and we had no intention of doing that,” Wisnieski said. “We looked at seven different locations, this being the perfect spot because it’s such a vantage point across the city. From this area, you can see most of Norfolk. It’s going to be great.”
* * *
How to listen and watch
The music for the fireworks will be broadcast on local radio stations: 106Kix, Lite Rock 97.5, 94 Rock and US92 so visitors can listen in their cars or at home. People who don’t have radios can download an app on their smartphone by visiting www.jandmdisplays.com/app.html or scanning the QR code on Big Bang Boom’s Facebook page. The show also may be viewed on News Channel Nebraska.