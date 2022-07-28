Colby Huff

Colby Huff, 27, appeared in Pierce County Court on Wednesday while out on bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Huff, who allegedly shot at law enforcement officers in June.

 Riley Tolan-Keig/Daily News

PIERCE — A man who allegedly shot at law enforcement officers in June has a preliminary hearing set for next month.

Colby Huff, 27, appeared in Pierce County Court on Wednesday morning alongside his attorney, Ron Temple. The rural Pierce man is out of jail after posting 10% of his $125,000 bond.

Huff is charged with eight counts: Two counts of first-degree assault on an officer; use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats; and one count each of false reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

Pierce County Judge Ross Stoffer scheduled Huff’s preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m.

Huff was arrested on June 19 after the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a scene where two shots were allegedly fired near a rural Pierce residence, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

