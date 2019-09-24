The public was invited Tuesday evening to an open house to see a preliminary design for the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue and give ideas for the next design phases.
The preliminary design includes two new roundabouts at the intersections with Queen City Boulevard and Riverside Boulevard and updated medians and turn lanes throughout the street between First and 13th streets.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2021 and to be completed some time in 2021 or 2022.
Steve Wolf of JEO Consulting said public comments along with a committee of business and public leaders helped shape the preliminary design and the design phase will continue into 2020, and there will be more opportunities for public input.
