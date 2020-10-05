It may be Fire Prevention Week, but fire prevention itself lasts year round.
Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 is Fire Prevention Week. These dates were chosen in remembrance of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire that started Oct. 9 of that year, said Candace Schmidt, the City of Norfolk communications manager, in a press release.
The Norfolk Fire Division will not hold its annual open house at the fire stations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fire division hopes to resume the event in the future, though.
The fire division emphasizes to citizens that fire prevention isn’t limited to one week.
Some leading causes of fires in the United States are unattended cooking and smoking. To prevent these fires, it is recommended to to turn a stove’s burners off when leaving the room and dispose of cigarettes in water, wet sand or an empty metal container.