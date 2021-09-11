NPPD NDN

A large swath of Norfolk went dark Friday night as power went out because of a blown transformer.

At 9:11 p.m., lights went dark both east and west of downtown Norfolk and north of Norfolk Avenue. Power was also out south of Northeast Community College near Benjamin Avenue. Reports of outages in Hadar, Battle Creek, Tilden and Meadow Grove were made, as well.

A Norfolk rescue crew was called out to the scene of a power line down at 9:14 p.m., according to the Norfolk Fire Division. The call was one of 25 rescue calls received by Norfolk rescue crews in a 24-hour period beginning mid-Friday morning.

A transformer blew north of Norfolk, causing a power outage for the town, according to an alert sent out late Friday night by the City of Norfolk.

Mark Becker with Nebraska Public Power District said power was restored around 3:30 a.m., and the outage at the Elkhorn Public Power District substation was restored at 5:46 a.m.

