Power restored in Elgin

ELGIN — Power has been restored to the town of Elgin. It was not known exactly how long electricity was out, a spokesman for the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District said.

Updated 10:58 a.m.

Original story at 9:24 a.m.

ELGIN — Electricity was knocked out Thursday morning to the town of Elgin, with hopes that it would be restored later in the morning.

A spokesman for the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District said a semi-truck hauling some type of wind turbine equipment is believed to have been attempting to make a turn along the Highway 70 intersection in the northern part of town on Thursday morning.

The truck apparently didn’t quite make the turn, struck a power pole and knocked out electricity. Crews are on the scene, securing it.

It is not known how long electricity will be out, but hopes were that at least another temporary fix could be found to get power restored shortly, the spokesman said.

