A squirrel at a substation left more than 2,000 Norfolkans in the dark on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Otten, media relations specialist with Nebraska Public Power District, said nearly 2,200 customers were affected by an outage that began at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Otten said the outage was caused by a squirrel that got into equipment at a substation in Norfolk that served the affected residents.

About 750 customers had their power restored by 2:41 p.m., and the remaining customers had their power restored by 3:05 p.m.

Tags

In other news

FNBO grant awarded to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska

FNBO grant awarded to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) recently awarded $20,000 to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska. This donation is among $880,000 in impact grants awarded to 44 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. The grants supports programs dedicated to affo…