A squirrel at a substation left more than 2,000 Norfolkans in the dark on Sunday afternoon.
Grant Otten, media relations specialist with Nebraska Public Power District, said nearly 2,200 customers were affected by an outage that began at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Otten said the outage was caused by a squirrel that got into equipment at a substation in Norfolk that served the affected residents.
About 750 customers had their power restored by 2:41 p.m., and the remaining customers had their power restored by 3:05 p.m.