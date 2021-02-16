Power outage can cause smoke smell from furnace

The Norfolk Fire Division wants citizens to be aware that with this cold weather and the rolling blackouts, if your heating system is running when the power goes off, you may experience a burning or smoke smell.
“This may be caused by the heat of the furnace that was running at the time of the outage and the fan shutting off due to no power. (The fan) is still hot and may be giving you that odor in your facility,” said Terry Zwiebel, Norfolk fire marshal.
Zwiebel urged residents to check their heating equipment to see if it is hot, which may be causing the odor. Nevertheless, as always, do not hesitate to call the local fire department to have the odor investigated, he said.
Extreme weather does cause issues with equipment, so make make sure your equipment is in good working order.
Anyone with questions should call the Norfolk Fire Division at 402-844-2050.
“Please stay warm and safe during this extreme cold,” Zwiebel said.