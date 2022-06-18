Early childhood education is vital for setting up a successful future in school.
That’s why groups like Norfolk’s Power of Preschool are popping up across Nebraska.
Power of Preschool was created in 2018 by the Norfolk School Board of Education as a districtwide strategic goal to address early childhood education problems.
Years later, Power of Preschool is ending its current strategic goal for early childhood education.
“The feedback we got was really positive, that the team felt like we had accomplished what we had set out to accomplish,” said Melissa Jantz, the Little Panthers Preschool principal.
The Power of Preschool strategic planning team met in May to discuss the end of its five-year strategic plan.
According to Jantz, the Power of Preschool’s main goal was for every child to have access to high-quality early childhood education environments by 2023.
Jantz said that although this was a lofty goal, access to early childhood education has significantly increased in Norfolk since 2018.
Before the Power of Preschool group intervened, around 16% of students were entering kindergarten with no preschool experience, Jantz said. According to data from last year, that number has dropped down to 7%.
“We're not meeting that 100% yet, but the fact that the percentage of children entering kindergarten that had no preschool experience has drastically improved. We're really happy about that,” Jantz said.
The Power of Preschool strategic planning team had three objectives when it created its main goal; Building and promoting the power of preschool organization; providing opportunities and resources for parents in the community to learn about the importance of a high-quality preschool experience; creating collaborative opportunities with community preschool providers; and increasing accessibility for children to attend Little Panthers Preschool.
Since 2018, the group has expanded the Little Panther Preschool facility at a former church. The preschool eventually added more classrooms and an after-school program for students.
One of the group’s greatest accomplishments was its ability to build relationships, Jantz said.
The group has garnered several child care providers across Norfolk since its creation. And by joining the Power of Preschool, parents, teachers and early education child care providers can connect with each other for help.
“We want those kids to be successful,” Jantz said. “And the best way to do that is by all of us working together. I hear from child care providers and preschool teachers that a lot of times they feel like they work in a silo. They're doing their work alone. It can be very overwhelming to feel like the success of these children is on your shoulders and that you don't have anyone to lean on.”
Kyleen Hays, the owner of Kurios Kiddos Daycare, joined Power of Preschool only six months ago.
However, she feels like she has already learned a lot.
“I feel like I've gained a ton of knowledge,” Hays said. “... So it helps. Just me even figuring out who I can call to help with certain situations if I have any question, that kind of gives you more resources.”
The Power of Preschool group not only connects child care providers together but also supplies tools to parents.
An example of this includes magnets, flyers and more information tools that are given to parents. These tools often help parents decide if their child is ready for kindergarten or how to spot high-quality education for their children.
While the Power of Preschool strategic goals are ending, Jantz said the group plans to meet again to create new goals for early childhood education in Norfolk.
And although the group’s strategic planning goal is wrapping up, the members of the group said they don’t need an overarching district goal to keep moving forward, according to Jantz.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will meet this fall to come up with its new strategic goals, Jantz said. And whether early childhood education is included in those district plans is ultimately up to the school board.