After nearly two years, Power of Preschool’s Childhood Springtacular event is finally happening in Norfolk.
The event was originally scheduled for April 16, 2020, but was postponed because of COVID-19. Now, Childhood Springtacular will take place later this week and will help inform the public about child care resources available in Norfolk.
The Childhood Springtacular event will be this Thursday, April 21, at the Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Agriculture Complex from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“It's been in process for quite some time, but this will be the first chance that we actually get to hold the event,” said Melissa Jantz, the Little Panthers Preschool principal. “So our Power of Preschool organization has been working on ideas of how we can really showcase the early childhood opportunities that are available in Norfolk.”
According to Jantz, the Childhood Springtacular event will feature around 27 booths from entities that serve children and families in Norfolk. Each booth will showcase services offered to children in the community, along with activities that each child may participate in.
“It's just a really good mix of individuals that all serve children and families in our community. And so I think it'll be a really fun event,” Jantz said.
The Childhood Springtacular event also will feature a “kid-friendly meal’ of hot dogs, a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a pack of fruit snacks, Jantz said.
According to Jantz, the Power of Preschool group is expecting to have food available for around 1,000 people. Because this is the group’s first time hosting this event, the numbers are uncertain.
“Obviously we know that means we'll be feeding entire families, not just the child,” Jantz said. “So we would be really happy if we meet that goal of serving 1,000 hot dogs and all of our food is gone. But obviously, with this being our first year, we really don't know what to expect.”
The Power of Preschool group created the Childhood Springtacular event as a part of Norfolk Public Schools’ strategic goal to empower parents and better serve preschoolers in Norfolk.
“I feel like it's a good opportunity, just to keep spreading the word about early childhood offerings because there are so many good programs in Norfolk that a lot of people don't know about,” Jantz said.
The board of education formed the Power of Preschool group in 2018 as a part of a strategic plan to provide top-notch care and resources for preschoolers in Norfolk. One of the main goals of the group, which consists of several child care providers, is to inform parents of available child care resources.
“We do have a lot of quality services, we have a lot of opportunities for children and families,” Jantz said. “But I think it's important for us to spread the word about what is available, because if families aren't aware, then they're not accessing those resources.”
One of the ways they are spreading this message at the event is not only through the multiple informational booths, but also through magnets.
According to Jantz, the magnet that will be handed out at the Childhood Springtacular will include information about what to look for in child care and preschool.
“We're hoping it really serves as a resource for families to drive quality in our community and also give them a sense of reassurance so that they know what kind of questions they can ask and what they should be looking for in a program,” Jantz said.
Childhood Springtacular will be free to attend and will be a recurring event every year, according to Jantz.
“This is just a chance to spread the word and get people connected to the resources in our community that they really need,” Jantz said.
Hear from local child care professionals
“Owning a center has always been my dream. I love watching the kids grow and learn as they progress throughout the building. At each stage, we strive to leave a positive impact on every child.” — Liz Sudbeck, Northern Hills Daycare and Preschool
“I have always loved working with young children! I want every child to have the experience of a safe and fun place where they feel loved and valued. Every child deserves to have someone who adores them and encourages them. I want to be that person for my students! Giving them the love, guidance and support they need to succeed is incredibly fulfilling. I live for the joy on their faces as they learn something new, make new friendships and find comfort in our classroom community. I can't imagine doing anything else!” — Heather Todd, Little Panthers Preschool teacher
“As a speech pathologist for early childhood, it is a privilege to be able to work with children and families. I want to help children learn and grow to be their best. I believe that the first five years are crucial to a child's development and set the stage for the rest of their lives. In partnering with families, we can enrich each child's life and change the world.” — Julie Mueller, Norfolk Public Schools speech-language pathologist
“I am blessed to share the love of Jesus with my preschoolers and their families every day of the week. The minds of young children are like a sponge, ready to soak up everything that comes their way. I get to share new experiences, teach new skills and allow the children to see the world through their eyes. Best of all, I get to love them.” — Sarah Moje, Christ Lutheran Preschool teacher
“Quality child care is vital for our children, their families and our communities. Future child care and preschool providers are needed so business and industry will locate and stay in Nebraska. Northeast early childhood students are part of the quality child care solution. We are making a difference.” — Lisa Guenther, Northeast Community College early childhood education instructor
“Putting an emphasis on early learning is undoubtedly one of the most effective ways to shape our future. Working with children to teach social and emotional skills today directly impacts how these children will work with others and feel about themselves and the world around them in the future. I'm honored to work with the early childhood professionals that are pouring their hearts and time into these children by offering training, coaching, consulting and advocacy.” — Leslie Baker, early childhood coach
“Being able to get up every morning knowing we are able to help be a solid foundation for children for the rest of their life is so powerful. It is amazing to be there for their first milestones, to celebrate them, support and guide them through every moment, safely in a positive relationship.” — Shavon Bonner, Fits & Giggles child care director
“The relationships that I get to build with a child and their families is the most rewarding aspect of early childhood. As an in-home provider, I am blessed to watch most children grow, learn and develop their personalities from infancy to preschool age. The children also push me out of my comfort zone while helping me learn to be a better person.” — Kyleen Hays, Kurious Kiddo's Daycare LLC