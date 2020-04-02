Power line down across Highway 275

Downed power line

CREWS FROM NPPD work on a down power line across the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 24 late Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Fire and Police Divisions and Stanton County Sheriff Office also assisted at the scene.

 AARON BECKMAN/DAILY NEWS

NORFOLK — A power line that fell across Highway 275 near the intersection of Victory Road on Thursday afternoon blocked traffic and left many without electricity.

The fallen line left 933 customers without power, said Mark Becker of Nebraska Public Power Department.

The Norfolk Police Division blocked off traffic in the area almost immediately. The line was reported down at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Becker said.

The cause of the wire going down is not known at this time, but it is likely because of weather conditions.

The area left without power spans from about South Seventh Street east to Channel Road and from Pasewalk Avenue to Northwestern Avenue, Becker said.

Nebraska Public Power District and emergency crews could be seen working in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution if driving in the area.

