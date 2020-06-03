Officers from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office recovered nearly a pound of marijuana after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday.
Sheriff Mike Unger followed a car speeding 24 miles above the speed limit east of Norfolk on Highway 275 around 1:30 p.m., according to a media release. The driver failed to pull over and continued westbound at high speeds until it came to a stop near East Norfolk Avenue, Unger said.
Officers took 20-year-old Martrail Edwards into custody on charges of speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of concentrated THC (marijuana) and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
A subsequent investigation revealed that nearly a pound of marijuana was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and was recovered in a ditch along South Eastwood.
A male passenger, 28-year-old Marlin Clemons of Norfolk, also was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
A female passenger also was detained but was not charged at the time. Both Edwards and Clemons were booked and later released after posting cash bonds.