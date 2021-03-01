Street maintenance is underway, said City Engineer Steve Rames and potholes are of particular interest this year.
“I had a request to provide a report for, specifically, potholes, and I thought I’d just expand that into more of a street operations update for spring,” Rames said at Monday night’s city council meeting.
“We have two to three crews that are out working on pothole repair,” he said. “We’ve been out patching here for the last two to three weeks.”
These repairs may be more effective since the city started using a new, synthetic material, Rames said.
“Last fall we brought in a newer product,” he said. “It’s more of a permanent patch. We’re going to incorporate that.”
The city is also creating a system that documents where patches have been made, which will make it easier to go back and do permanent repairs in the area later, Rames said.
Street sweeping has also begun, and will take about four weeks, depending on the weather, Rames said.
Pavement marking is another part of spring maintenance, Rames said. This will start in mid-May and probably go throughout the summer. As part of this, Madison Avenue will be re-striped from First to Fifth Street, adding more parking spots.
Rames said residents can go to the city’s website to make a “citizen request” reporting potholes and other issues with the street.
“We’ve got a pretty good response time on stuff that comes in through that, he said. “We usually have eyes on sight within 30 minutes just to assess what’s going on.”
Councilman Thad Murren said the city has always responded quickly to requests he made.
“That application does work well,” he said. “Last year, I personally used it three or four times and it was taken care of right away.”
***
Want to make a request?
Go to https://norfolkne.gov and click on “citizen requests” located in the top of the dark gray box on the left side of the page.