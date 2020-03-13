The following is a list of postponements and cancellations around the area because of COVID-19 outbreaks/precautions. The list will be updated as information has been made available — check back often.
The 2020 Norfolk Area Home Show, set to take place from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Northeast Community College, has been postponed until further notice.
The Dodgeball Tournament in O'Neill that was scheduled for Friday night has been canceled, as well as the 2020 O’Neill St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 14, and the the O’Neill Rotary Club annual Fun Run.
Winter break for Northeast students has been extended until Sunday, March 22.