Members of the Nebraska Postal Workers Union (NPWU) met last spring in Norfolk for their 48th annual state convention. Bonnie Kroeger of Norfolk (second from left) serves as the secretary of the state auxiliary and is secretary-treasurer of the local auxiliary. Over the years, they have been strong supporters of the Norfolk Good Neighbors and food pantry and other charities. Shown here (from left) are Jesus Trejo (from left) of the Salvation Army; Bonnie Kroeger, state secretary of the NPWU Auxiliary; Michelle Lawson, Brooke Gubbels and Stephanie Henn.