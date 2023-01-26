Winter warning
Round 3 of winter weather for the month is in store for much of Northeast Nebraska this weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Omaha said a clipper system is expected to move through parts of the area Thursday evening and bring less than an inch of snowfall, but a larger system will move in Friday night and Saturday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for several counties north of Norfolk from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for a system that could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow north of a line from Neligh to Wayne to Onawa, Iowa. The winter weather could make travel difficult because of reduced visibility from blowing snow and deteriorating road conditions, the weather service said.

In addition, cold air will move in Saturday night and continue through the following week, resulting in wind chills falling to -20 or colder from Sunday morning through Wednesday.

