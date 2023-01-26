Winter warning
Courtesy image

Round 3 of winter weather for the month is in store for much of Northeast Nebraska this weekend.

The National Weather Service office in Omaha said a clipper system is expected to move through parts of the area Thursday evening and bring less than an inch of snowfall, but a larger system will move in Friday night and Saturday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for several counties north of Norfolk from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for a system that could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow north of a line from Neligh to Wayne to Onawa, Iowa. The winter weather could make travel difficult because of reduced visibility from blowing snow and deteriorating road conditions, the weather service said.

In addition, cold air will move in Saturday night and continue through the following week, resulting in wind chills falling to -20 or colder from Sunday morning through Wednesday.

Tags

In other news

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country's economic crisis.

After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine

After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — After weeks of hesitation that created impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village

World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village

OMMEREN, Netherlands (AP) — A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village more than three quarters of a century later.