Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 0.5 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. HIGHEST AMOUNTS ALONG THE U.S. 20 CORRIDOR FROM NORTH OF NELIGH TOWARD SIOUX CITY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&