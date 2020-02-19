Health

A possible mumps case has been reported at Laurel Concord Coleridge Public Schools.

According to a health advisory on the school's website, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has provided guidance to the school to help prevent the spread of mumps and other diseases.

The NNPHD also encourages parents and guardians to check their child's immunization records, familiarize themselves with the symptoms of mumps, contact their doctor if their child has any symptoms, report cases to NNPHD and keep any sick children home and away from others for at least five days after the symptoms disappear.

Symptoms of mumps include:

Swelling of face and neck glands

Earache

Jaw Pain

Fever

Fatigue

Testicular pain or swelling

Muscle aches

To report a case of mumps to the NNPHD, call 402-375-2200 or 402-375-2260 and ask for Nicole or Julie.

