A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a possible medical episode caused his vehicle to collide with the railroad tracks near Indiana Avenue.
First responders were called to the scene at 9:58 a.m. just east of the tracks, said Lt. Josh Bauermeister with the Norfolk Police Division. A Chevrolet pickup was southbound in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street — on the west side of the train tracks — when it crossed into the northbound lane and onto the railroad tracks for a brief amount of time before coming to rest several feet east of the railroad, Bauermeister said.
Officers found the driver — a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s — breathing but unresponsive. Paramedics for Norfolk Fire and Rescue spent several minutes stabilizing the man before transporting him to Faith Regional Health Services.
Police and rescue personnel are near Seventh Street and Indiana Avenue in Norfolk for what was reported as a single-vehicle accident near the train tracks. The driver of a Chevy pickup is being treated by first responders. pic.twitter.com/Q4mnsHYugT— Austin Svehla (@austin_svehla) June 21, 2023
Preliminarily, Bauermeister said it appeared likely that the crash was medically related and not intentional. The pickup sustained damage from riding over the railroad tracks, he said, but the tracks did not appear to be affected.
Region 11 Emergency Management also responded to the scene.