Some Lower Elkhorn NRD board members questioned Tuesday if the district’s general manager misspoke about the authority the board gave him when he testified recently before state senators.
The questions came up when Mike Sousek, the district’s general manager, was giving his administrative report at the board’s regular meeting in Norfolk. The questions were raised by board members Jerry Allemann and Scott Clausen.
Sousek mentioned in his report that he testified Dec. 3 before the Nebraska Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee. Mark Hall, chairman of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, also attended.
Allemann said he listened to the hearing and heard Sousek tell senators the board gave him direction to build a dam at Battle Creek.
Sousek said he didn’t believe he made that statement, but if he did, it was incorrect.
“The board has not made that decision,” Sousek said.
The City of Battle Creek was told to pick which option it wanted to control flooding and how much money it was willing to commit to the project, Sousek said.
Battle Creek eventually did that, and at that point, the board instructed Sousek to develop a plan of how to pay for the project, he said.
Allemann said Sousek also told senators the board would not go with a bypass channel, either.
“We’ve never voted on anything, so how did the board vote for it?” Allemann asked. “I think you led them senators to believe that the board had voted against the bypass channel and that they had voted for a dam.”
Sousek said there is a long history of dams with Battle Creek that goes back before he was hired. There also have been multiple variations of this Lower Elkhorn NRD board that has given Sousek different directions at various times, he said.
Through multiple studies, it always came back to the most cost-effective way to control flooding is by building a dam, Sousek said.
In March or April 2019, Battle Creek chose the dam. The board then instructed Sousek to develop a plan on how to pay for it, he said.
“That’s currently what we are doing,” Sousek said.
Allemann said Sousek also told senators that a dam could be used to release water during a drought for Lincoln.
Clausen said he has seen the transcripts and that’s what Sousek was talking about — providing water for Lincoln during a drought through the dam.
“It all boils down to the Lincoln and Omaha water systems,” Clausen said. “That’s the carrot you threw at them (senators). And it’s right on the transcripts.”
Sousek said that was just one part of what he testified — that it would be one of the benefits of a dam.
Board member Gary Loftis said the whole argument is “silly.”
“To frame it as all for Omaha or Lincoln is absolutely ridiculous,” Loftis said.
“It’s not ridiculous, Gary,” Clausen said.
Loftis said dams have positive effects for the whole area, including allowing stream discharges when there are low flows.
There are also reasons not to build dams, but to phrase it in those terms — to benefit Omaha and Lincoln — “is nonsensical,” Loftis said.
Board member Chad Korth said his understanding of the dam is that there are hydrologically connected wells and non-hydrologically connected wells to the Elkhorn River.
If there was a way to bank some of the water on the Elkhorn River such as through a dam, then the state couldn’t mess with regulated flows.
“I don’t want pivots shut down,” Korth said. “I would rather have a treasure chest of water and then trickle down the water, just like they do with the Republican River.”
Korth said it is important “to look at the big picture” and “thousands and thousands of irrigated acres” that could potentially be shut off because the area isn’t satisfying the flow to Omaha and Lincoln.
After discussion on how it would be possible to keep the dam full and other topics, Mark Hall, chairman of the board, closed discussion. Hall said board members were getting off track.
No action was taken on the dam proposal and Sousek concluded his administrative report.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Tuesday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke and Dennis Schultz.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 52 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved income and expenses of the finance subcommittee.
— Approved creating a flood mitigation project sinking fund that would be used to pay for project commitments, with about $350,000 going annually toward it. Allemann, Clausen and Korth voted against it.
— Approved the finance subcommittee's conservation cost share update.
— Approved the 2022 meeting schedule. Korth voted against it.
— Approved refinancing the Logan East Rural Water System bonds of $3.6 million at a lower interest rate, which is expected to result in a net savings of $271,000.
— Approved Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Approved the Maple Creek shoreline bid to place 225 tons of rip-rap along the bank at a cost of $9,663.
— Approved having staff prepare bids for preventing Willow Creek stream-bank erosion.
— Authorized staff to begin property negotiations for Willow Creek bank stabilization.
— Approved establishing 2022 groundwater allocations for Lower Elkhorn NRD quantity subareas.
— Approved the new subdistrict boundaries based on 2020 census figures. Eight sets of boundaries were considered based on populations that followed townships before the one that was approved was placed before the board.