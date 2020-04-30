O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County that has resulted in quarantine for a family.
According to a press release from North Central issued Thursday morning, the case is due to work-related travel in Dawson County, which has more than 400 confirmed cases exists and community spread is present.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and has been rapidly assessing potential exposures. A limited number of close contacts have been identified and are in self-quarantine at home.
At this time, risk to the public is low as the case and close contacts are following guidance and taking necessary precautions, according to the release.
The NCDHD would like to remind its district communities that its district is part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ new directed health measures (DHM) as of May 4.
Continue to follow current guidance through May 3. NCDHD will notify the district of DHM updates and changes via press, social media and its website.