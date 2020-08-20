O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of six additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said two cases in Boyd County through case investigations have been determined to be due to close contact with a positive case. One case in Holt County, through case investigation, has been determined to be due to close contact with a positive case. One case in Rock County, through case investigation, has been determined to be due to community spread. All close contacts related with these cases have been contacted and asked to quarantine.
One case in Antelope County and one case in Knox County are under ongoing investigation, Doolittle said.
The case count as of Thursday at 3 p.m. was 170 Total Cases (TC), 100 Recoveries (R), and three Deaths (D).
By the nine counties, the cases are Antelope: TC: 23, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 5; Brown: TC: 5, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 11, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 16, R: 14; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 47, R: 37; Pierce: TC: 52, R: 18, D:1; Rock: TC: 6, R: 3.